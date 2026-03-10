Government delivers on promise to West Ruimveldt

Residents of West Ruimveldt are now enjoying a more expansive quality of life as an upgraded playfield was handed over on Saturday.

The Gilhouse Square Playfield underwent renovations to the tune of $13 million, as was stated by Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs.

The football pitch

Minister Jacobs, at the simple handing-over ceremony, explained that the upgrades were finished following recent engagement with the community to ascertain the immediate needs that the government can address.

“This is an investment that we deemed fit for this area… and this is a model that we will be spreading across the entire country. When we promise something (as government), I want you to know that we will always deliver, and we will come back and visit you,” Minister Jacobs said.

Ministers engaging the residents at Gilhouse Square, West Ruimveldt

The main upgrades at the facility included installing lights, constructing and painting the basketball court.

It also featured outfitting it with basketball rings, marking and levelling a football pitch, installing a perimeter fence, and exterior preparation of space for parking.

Also present at the handing over was the Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, who hails from a neighbouring community.

In his brief remarks, Minister Griffith shared with residents that the government engages actively in consultation with residents and citizens before making any decision.

“Every time we do that, it is not for a PR stunt, it is not for the politics of it, it is because we want to know how we can put you first,” Griffith pointed out.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs (left); Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith (right)

The Gilhouse Playfield upgrades also included the provision of waste disposal equipment from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

This facility upgrade is part of a government initiative to transform communities across the country, while providing community-based infrastructure and access to recreation.

Ministers Griffith and Jacobs with the residents