Government drives health transformation with institute to train 250 citizens in digital technologies

Guyana is working to modernise its healthcare system by investing in digital transformation and training 250 citizens from all ten regions to create a skilled workforce for the sector.

The Ministry of Health launched the Digital Health Training Institute on Tuesday. It’s a three-year programme designed to prepare technicians, data scientists, trainers and digital support staff to operate the country’s rapidly evolving digital health technology systems.

Launch of the Digital Health Training Institute

The training programme supports the government’s vision to integrate digital tools and systems that improve patient care, strengthen engagement, and drive scientific research and innovation.

It is being delivered through a collaborative approach with Mount Sinai, Greater Guyana Initiative and RioMed Limited.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said investing in the country’s human resources is central to the government’s development plans.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, delivering remarks at the launch of the Digital Health Training Institute

“While it’s easy to buy technology, to buy equipment, the transformation would not happen without getting people to run these systems, and that is why it is so important that we invest in training persons, not only here in Region Four but in all the different regions,” he stated.

He pledged that all trainees who complete the programme will secure permanent employment within the ministry.

Mount Sinai’s Executive Director, Dr Rachel Vreeman, stated that the institute is not just for technical training but also an investment in the next generation of leaders to improve the country’s healthcare sector.

Mount Sinai Executive Director, Dr Rachel Vreeman, speaking at the launch of the digital health training institute

“The digital training institute will serve as a true centre of excellence not only for Guyana but as a model for the region and for countries that are looking to learn from Guyana for leadership in digital health,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, the ministry is currently working with RioMed and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to introduce digital health records across the Georgetown Public Hospital system.

The first group trained at the digital training institute will be crucial in solving technical problems as other facilities begin to use this new software.

Another critical programme, set to be rolled out shortly, is the electronic appointment system, which will be piloted at Festival City.

This initiative will allow patients to book appointments online and receive a confirmed date and time, reducing lengthy wait times. The system is expected to be rolled out nationwide once the pilot is completed.

Additionally, the ministry has begun piloting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for interpreting X-rays and CT scans. The technology flags potential abnormalities, allowing radiologists to review priority cases more quickly.

Minister Anthony said digital health “can help us in many respects” and will lay the foundation for the country’s long-term health sector reform.