Government expanding canals, reinforcing sea dams after Region Three overtopping

The government is currently expanding canals and reinforcing vulnerable sections of the sea dam and areas along the West Coast Demerara in Region Three.

The dams and areas experienced overtopping following the last spring tide before the recent Diwali celebrations. This is a result of rising sea levels due to climate change.

Overtopping occurs when seawater flows over the top of a sea defence structure due to extreme weather conditions.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside engineers inspecting sea defences in Region Three

Affected communities included Den Amstel, Hague, Cornelia Ida, and Anna Catherina.

Last Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, conducted a site inspection to assess the extent of the damage and determine the interventions needed.

He was accompanied by Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad and other engineers.

“I want to emphasise we did not have a breach, there was no sea defence breach, we had overtopping. It means what we have here is incapable of keeping the water out. We did have some flooding, which was addressed through emergency mechanisms,” Minister Edghill explained.

Many of the sea defence structures along the affected stretch, spanning seven kilometres, were constructed more than 25 years ago, surpassing their design life.

Sea defence in Region Three

The minister noted that over time, rising sea levels have worsened the frequency and severity of overtopping events.

“This is a good time to remind everybody that climate change is real. Every time we see these kinds of events, all those who have a hard time believing that climate change is just a phenonium that exist inside someone’s imagination they experience it for real so we have to be proactive,” he stressed.

Engineers have since completed assessments, reviewing footage and determining that sections of the sea defence require elevation increases and improved drainage to better handle overtopping.

Garbage is being dumped on the sea dam and the nearby drain



Minister Edghill also urged residents to refrain from dumping garbage or squatting along the seawall and its vicinity.

“It is dangerous to them,” he warned, adding that such practices put hundreds of residents and acres of farmland at risk.