Government expands SEND system to help persons with disabilities live their best lives

Five years ago, if you had a child living with a disability, you most likely had to travel or change your residence to another region to find a school tailored to their needs. In 2020, there were only 13 recognised Specialised Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) spaces across the entire nation.

This meant that for thousands of families, accessing support tailored for children living with disabilities was challenging or nearly impossible. Today, with accelerated action from the government, SEND is now moving from ‘specialised’ to ‘standardised’ care across the country.

The Yas School of Inspiration is located in Crane on the West Coast of Demerara

With the commissioning of the modern ‘Yas School of Inspiration’ in Crane on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Thursday, Guyana now has 49 SEND facilities. The Crane facility is designed to serve approximately 50 children between the ages of three and seven, reflecting the government’s determination to ensure that every child has an opportunity to acquire a meaningful education.

The 49 SEND spaces are impacting the lives of 1,350 students who now have access to world-class learning rooms and a nurturing environment that will empower them to thrive and unleash their full potential.

“Within the coming days, we will commission another specialised learning environment dedicated to supporting learners who are deaf, marking Guyana’s 50th SEND Space,” Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, announced at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday evening. “This is a significant milestone and a reminder that progress is ongoing,” she further underscored.

But this is not the end. The government is going beyond building facilities to making sure there are locally trained individuals to help learners at all levels.

For the first time, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) now offers specialised courses for parents of children with special needs.

President Ali interacts with learners at the new Exceptional Learners’ Centre at Cotton Field in Region Two, which was commissioned in 2025

Through the flagship Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), more than 300 persons have graduated after specialising in SEND from the University of the Southern Caribbean, adding to the human resource pool. Additionally, the University of Guyana (UG) introduced specialised SEND courses in 2025.

The government is also working, “with national stakeholders, including organisations representing persons with disabilities to improve early screening in schools and to strengthen collaboration with families,” Minister Parag highlighted.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali are leading from the forefront in this regard. The head of state has committed to a clear vision of ensuring that every single region will eventually have its own SEND centre.

The president has also set a lofty goal to incorporate 5,000 persons living with disabilities into the workforce, “…and we’re going to make it happen,” he assured.

The Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation at Palmyra in Region Six was constructed under the Office of the First Lady

Last year, First Lady Ali commissioned a new Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation at Palmyra in Region Six, with 120 PWDs gaining direct employment. It is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region and will ensure that PWDs earn an income and become financially independent.

In the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2025 Manifesto, persons living with disabilities will receive much-needed support, with the most important being improved access to public buildings and public services for PWDs.

The government has prioritised access to housing lots, homes, and job creation through more business centres for PWDs.

Financial support has also been the hallmark of the government. A one-off cash grant of 50,000 dollars was distributed to 27,000 PWDs in 2025, representing an investment of $1.4 billion. They also received a $35,000 grant in 2024, while children with disabilities received a $100,000 grant in 2022.

Public assistance for the vulnerable and PWDs increased from $19,000 to $22,000 in 2025, with the government aiming to increase that amount in the coming years.