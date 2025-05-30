Government launches Guyana’s first Internet Exchange Point

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips launched Guyana’s first Internet Exchange Point (GYIXP), which he described as “a significant achievement in Guyana’s journey towards a more connected and digitally inclusive society”.

Prime Minister Phillips said that the establishment of GYIXP represents a crucial step in the country’s digital transformation, with wide-reaching impacts on access, affordability, security, and innovation.

He explained that while more than 1,500 IXPs (Internet Exchange Points) are active globally, fewer than 120 are located in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Before now, if you made a call across one network to another, it had to be routed through Miami and back to Guyana. Now the routing is being done in Guyana,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips

An IXP is a local facility where Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content networks interconnect directly, ensuring that local data traffic remains within the country. The Prime Minister noted that the introduction of GYIXP will reduce latency, improve internet speeds, strengthen network security and reliability, and decrease bandwidth costs.

He said, “By facilitating the interconnection of the networks of our local internet service providers, GYIXP is expected to tangibly improve network performance, security, resiliency, and costs…and most importantly, lower the barriers not just to connectivity but to meaningful connectivity.”

The prime minister underscored that the IXP also brings economic and entrepreneurial benefits.

“Nationally, an IXP has the potential to revolutionise the national digital landscape and can exponentially increase internet-based entrepreneurship and national development opportunities – including domestic content production,” he said.

The launch of GYIXP comes as part of a broader national ICT agenda, which the Prime Minister said is already delivering significant results:

“In 2020, the PPP/C stood before the nation and committed to developing our infrastructure and promoting the use of ICTs across Guyana all towards securing a prosperous future for all Guyanese. We have not only delivered on this promise but also exceeded it,” according to the minister.

He noted key milestones achieved since 2020, including the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, the expansion of fiber optic networks to remote regions with 90% of the hinterland now connected to high-speed internet services, the significant decrease in bandwidth costs, and the rollout of hundreds of WiFiGY sites and ICT hubs.

Members of the delegation flank Prime Minister Phillips

Additional achievements include the expansion of SafeCountry, the availability of Government institutions and services on online platforms, and the prioritisation of digital skills development through partnerships with international agencies and businesses to ensure that Guyanese are equipped to use and benefit from these ICT initiatives.

PM Phillips was also keen to point out that GYIXP represents a strategic step toward securing Guyana’s digital sovereignty by reducing reliance on international links and preserving the ability to maintain access to local services and businesses.

He praised the collaborative efforts that brought the GYIXP to life.

He said, “This is made possible not only through the Government of Guyana’s efforts, but also those of the University of Guyana in providing a neutral space to house GYIXP, and the Internet Service Providers who support and participate in this initiative. Your efforts are to be applauded, and your contributions to Guyana’s development are much appreciated.”

GYIXP, the prime minister explained, aligns with regional and international frameworks such as the CARICOM Single ICT Space, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean’s Digital Agenda, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The launch of Guyana’s first IXP reinforces our commitment to honouring our regional and international commitments… It directly aligns with CARICOM’s digital agenda and the Sustainable Development Goal to build resilient infrastructure and foster innovation.”

The PM reaffirmed the Government’s long-term vision. “This is just the beginning. We intend to continue building on these initiatives… We will modernise education by embedding STEM, AI, and digital skills in classrooms, increase scholarships, and grow a Digital Guyana. We will accelerate development through initiatives like Silica City, pro-business reforms and economic diversification. We will enhance community safety and support for sustainable livelihoods—all towards reshaping our national landscape, and building a Guyana where every citizen – young and old, of every race, gender and religion – has the opportunity for a progressive and prosperous life.”