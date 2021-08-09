In keeping with the current administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability within the Petroleum Sector, the Government Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that the payment for Guyana’s seventh oil lift was received into the Natural Resources Fund Account.

On July 3rd, 2021, 1,047,820 barrels of oil were lifted from Liza Destiny with a value of US$79,617,561.87, with a grand total to date of 7,056,262 barrels of oil which earned US$388,777,840.1. See table below of lifts and earnings.

Government of Guyana lifts from Liza Destiny Bill of Laden Date Volume Value (US$) 19th February 2020 1,006,321 54,927,994.80 21st May 2020 980,854 35,063,582.05 9th August 2020 1,026,573 46,046,937.03 9th December 2020 998,629 49,413,180.10 5th February 2021 997,420 61,090,968.03 13th April, 2021 998,645 62,617,616.23 3rd July, 2021 1,047,820 79,617,561.87 Total 7,056,262 388,777,840.1

As the Government of Guyana manages the nation’s patrimony to the benefit of all Guyanese, it remains committed to providing updates on oil lifts and sales as may be necessary to ensure that all stakeholders and members of the public are informed.