Government of Guyana Statement

Elections are about people exercising their constitutional right to elect a government of their choice in a free, fair and transparent process. It behoves all to ensure the integrity of that process through the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to the rule of law, including the rules governing elections, to guarantee respect for the will of the people. Guyana therefore, supports the call for a transparent process of verification of the will of the Venezuelan people as exercised on July 28, 2024. The people of Venezuela deserve nothing less.

