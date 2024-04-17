Government of Guyana’s Cybersecurity Policy Framework Unveiled

To enhance cybersecurity resilience, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) unveiled 43 new policies as part of Government’s National Cybersecurity Policy Framework at the launch of their 4-day policy sensitisation seminar hosted at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) on Tuesday April 16th, 2024. This is the first in a series of engagements across the public sector, which will be facilitated by the NDMA.

These cybersecurity policies will provide a strategic approach to managing cybersecurity risks, outline roles and responsibilities for various stakeholders and include mechanisms for incident response. Cybersecurity experts developed them to protect Government of Guyana’s information and communication infrastructures from cyber threats, directly complement government’s vision of utilising Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) resources to provide easy access to government services, facilitate information sharing, and promote collaboration among government agencies, and other relevant parties.

NDMA’s General Manager, Mr. Christopher Deen, underscored the importance of maintaining a robust and modern cybersecurity framework. He reiterated the significant advantages of adopting modern cybersecurity practices and reaffirmed NDMA’s dedication to collaborative efforts aimed at bolstering cyber resilience across government.

Mr. Deen emphasised, “By championing a culture of cyber awareness and investing in cybersecurity capabilities, we can collectively mitigate risks, strengthen our cyber defences, and uphold transparency and security in our nation’s digital landscape. This ensures that we emerge stronger, safer, and more resilient in the face of cyber threats.”

Furthermore, Mr. Deen highlighted Government’s substantial investments in leveraging technology to propel the nation’s growth trajectory, as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. This commitment underscores the imperative of continuously enhancing cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data in alignment with the nation’s technological advancement.

The participants of this four-day training session include the Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies, and senior Information Technology representatives from government ministries and their sub-agencies.

Deputy General Manager with responsibility for Operations, Mr. Orson Smith, called the policies “timely,” highlighting their significance beyond mere business continuity, and acknowledging the critical role they play in safeguarding the sensitive data stored by government agencies.

Mr. Smith further explained how a robust framework not only protects vital information but also upholds public trust and confidence in governmental institutions.

Furthermore, the Deputy General Manager urged heads of agencies to recognise the myriad benefits of embracing such policies. Highlighting the proactive measures embedded within the framework, he emphasised how its implementation fosters resilience against cyber threats, enhances incident response capabilities, and promotes effective collaboration among stakeholders. NDMA remains at the forefront of shaping the future landscape of cybersecurity within government’s ICT ecosystem. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience, the Authority continues to work with other government agencies to fortify the nation’s digital defences against evolving cyber threats.

