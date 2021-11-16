Government security investments bearing fruit

– lowest number of serious crimes recorded in over a decade

Government’s commitment to creating safer communities is bearing fruit, as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported its lowest rate of serious crimes in over 10 years.

Crime Chief, Wendall Blanhum on Tuesday, disclosed that between January 1, 2020 and November 8, 2020, a total of 2,468 crimes were committed, compared to 1,700 in 2021 for the same period, representing a 19.4 per cent decrease in serious crimes.

Since taking office, the government has invested heavily in the security sector, including assets and training, to tackle crime.

This year has recorded the lowest number of murders-119, and clear up rate of 68 per cent. The lowest number of robbery/murders was also recorded in 2021, compared to the highest of 24 which was recorded in 2019. The force also recorded its lowest number of all categories of robberies with 638. The highest was 1,531 in 2013.

Figures presented by the crime chief indicate that there is a 10.5 per cent decrease in murders-the third lowest in the last 10 years. There is also a 29.8 per cent decrease in robbery under arms, a 44.7 per cent decrease in robbery with aggravation, 55.8 per cent decrease in larceny from person, 17.2 per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny and 36.4 per cent decrease in burglary.

The GPF has also recorded the highest cocaine seizures in over a decade with 536.3 kilogrammes.

The crime chief has credited the full command and control of the CCTV centre, enhanced intelligence gathering, road blocks, anti-crime patrols, choke points and its auxiliary force for the reduction in crime. He said social crime prevention programmes, intelligence sharing with regional and international law enforcement bodies and capacity building also played a major role.

Despite the record lows in a number of areas, government is intensifying the fight against crime. On November 12, 2021, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a statistics-based crime-fighting strategy.

President Ali said government’s targeted strategy will include interventions in regions (hotspots) with high crime rates. He said government is also considering implementing incentives for members of the force.