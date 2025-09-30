Government seek partners to deliver affordable Housing transformation

The government, through the Ministry of Housing and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), invited contractors, consortia and individuals to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the construction of housing units across all Administrative Regions.

The housing models to be built include:

Low Income Units (650 sq. ft, two bedrooms, toilet and bath, ceiling, tiles, kitchen cupboard).

Moderate Income Units (800 sq. ft, two bedrooms, toilet and bath, ceiling, tiles, kitchen cupboard).

Middle Income Units (1200 sq. ft, three bedrooms, toilet and bath, ceiling, tiles, kitchen cupboard).

High Income Units (1800 sq. ft, three bedrooms, toilet and bath, ceiling, tiles, kitchen cupboard).

Young Professional Units (2200 sq. ft, three bedrooms, toilet, ceiling, tiles, kitchen cupboards, hot and cold facilities).

Young professional houses under construction

Interested applicants must submit a signed and stamped statement of interest, indicating their specific regions of preference, along with their name, address, contact details, and, where applicable, website information.

Submissions must include certified copies of business registration, GRA and VAT certificates, audited financial statements for 2024, a statement on litigation in the past two years, a list of similar projects completed, details of construction equipment available, and information on the qualifications and experience of personnel, along with an organisational structure.

Additionally, applicants must submit a statement on proposed financing and financial capacity, a work methodology and programme, detailed cost estimates, construction drawings (site, floor, foundation, plumbing, electrical, elevations, 3D models, and structural engineering), and specifications for construction materials, methods, and techniques, including foreign options where relevant.

All Expressions of Interest must be submitted to the Chairman of the CHPA Board at 41 Brickdam and United Nations Place, Georgetown, Region #4, by 3:00 PM on 24th October 2025.

For clarification or additional information, interested parties may contact the CHPA Projects Department between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, from Monday to Friday, at telephone numbers 227-8886 or 226-1809. Please note that the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority, reserves the right to accept or reject any or all EOIs without providing any reason.