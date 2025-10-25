Government strengthens its capacity to make decisions in the petroleum sector

The government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, has continued to strengthen Guyana’s capacity for informed decision-making in the rapidly expanding petroleum sector.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Natural Resources concluded a two-day training session by S&P Global Platts training session with various participants from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance, Guyana Revenue Authority(GRA), and the Bureau of Statistics.

Participants of the training

The participants received practical sessions on Platts Connect, Vantage, Que$tor, and S&P Connect to allow the government to better understand market analytics, cost estimation, and scenario modeling skills

These sessions reaffirmed how reliable data and analysis can shape governance.

One of the participants receiving her certificate

Additionally, this training underscores the government belief that knowledge is the foundation of sustainable resource management.

The insights gained will assist the government to make smarter policy decisions, improve transparency, and enhance the value derived from Guyana’s natural wealth for generations to come.