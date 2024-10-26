Government supports Mandirs and Youth Groups Countrywide for Dharmic Sabha’s Grand Diwali Motorcade

The Government of Guyana has supported over 35 Mandirs and youth groups countrywide towards their participation in the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s grand Diwali Motorcade on October 30th.

The Diwali Motorcade, a major event on Guyana’s national and tourism calendar, is synonymous with the celebration of Diwali in Guyana. The Motorcade attracts tens of thousands of Guyanese and visitors along the route and at the final venue annually.

The floats have gotten more creative and extravagant each year and reflect the excellence of Guyanese creativity and innovation. The government is proud to support the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Guyana’s largest Hindu organistation, for this iconic event, spanning several decades that is much loved and anticipated by Guyanese and international tourists from all cultures.

The 2024 Diwali motorcades are being held countrywide as the Dharmic Sabha celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Sabha will also host Motorcades in all its Praants countrywide: Essequibo on October 25th at the Anna Regina Car Park, East Bank Demerara and West Coast Demerara on October 26th at the Diamond Market Tarmac and Oceanview Mandir Compound respectively, and four motorcades in Berbice on October 27th at the Bath Community Centre Ground, Rosehall Ground, Port Mourant Community Centre Ground and Tagore Ground.

The final grand motorcade will be on Wednesday October 30th and will see the largest number of floats in the motorcade’s rich history coming from Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice. The floats will assemble at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbelville from 5:30pm and will leave at 6:30pm via its traditional route along Sandy Babb Street for Vlissengen Road and then along the Seawall to the LBI Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara.

The LBI Community Centre Ground will be the site for a spectacular cultural programme and presentation of prizes starting at 7pm.

Outstanding Indian singer Nachiket Lele of Indian Idol and Saregama fame will join Ben Parag as the headline acts for the event. There will also be performances by outstanding Guyanese artistes Vishale Samlall, Bunty Singh, Suraj Singh, Sookrane Boodhoo, Rekha Ranglall, Elizabeth Wong, Dharmic Nritya Sangh, Berbice Delights and Shakti Strings Band along with little Katelin Sultan of Trinidad and Tobago. Millions of dollars in prizes and trophies will be presented to all participating floats.

