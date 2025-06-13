Government’s job creation efforts surpass target, expectations

Guyana has made massive progress in its job creation efforts, surpassing the initial target set by the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali–led administration to create 50,000 new jobs.

The PPP/C Administration has also shattered the job expectations of both the private and public sectors.

A worker in the hospitality sector

More than 70,000 sustainable jobs have been created through well-crafted government investment and economic policies in various sectors, including education, infrastructure, housing, health and tourism.

In a recent report by SphereX Market Insights and Analysis, author and accomplished finance professional Joel Bhagwandin explained that the employment surge is due to the PPP/C Government’s expansionary approach, which included major public spending in key sectors.

The construction industry has been labelled the biggest contributor to the job creation boost. According to the analysis, this industry saw a 180 per cent growth, driven by projects such as the distribution of house lots and infrastructure projects, generating over 30,000 jobs.

The agriculture sector also saw over 75,000 persons benefitting from training and capacity-building programmes. Some 7,300 new jobs were created in the tourism and hospitality sector. A total of 60 new tourism products were added to the sector.

The agriculture sector benefitting over 75,000 persons through training and job supports

Bhagwandin relied on data from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to support the significant hike in employment numbers. More than 67,900 new employees between the ages of 16 and 59 registered with the NIS between 2021 and 2025.

This indicates a significant upward trend compared to previous years, particularly following the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political uncertainty of 2020.

And despite criticisms from some overseas-based academics who questioned the employment figures, the report defends its estimates by highlighting the limitations of outdated data and the need to consider more recent developments in the country.

Workers in the construction sector

The employment figures do not fully account for expatriate and part-time workers, and some sectors—like manufacturing and non-oil services—were excluded from the analysis.

What does this mean for Guyana?

The level of job creation is not just a number, but it illustrates how thousands of lives were improved through deliberate government policies aimed at getting more people to earn a livelihood and lift themselves out of poverty.

New pathways have been created to allow Guyana’s youth, in particular, to achieve success. There are many people who are now receiving technical training and entering the workforce with a renewed purpose because of major expansion nationwide.

Going forward, there is significant potential for job creation in sectors such as manufacturing, services, and green energy, especially as the economy continues to expand.