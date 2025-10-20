Government’s push to boost local producers, setting higher standard for agri sector

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha last Thursday evening, walked among producers and vendors at a pop-up farmers’ market on the Kingston Seawall in Georgetown.

Stalls overflowing with local produce told a story of transformation. Their visit revealed Guyana’s accelerating shift from traditional farming to a modern, export-driven agricultural industry, as the government pushes to raise standards, expand production, and build economies of scale across the sector.

With an investment of $23.6 million, the agro-processing facility built in Watooka in Linden provides a wide range of businesses and programmes that provide products, equipment, and expertise to the agricultural industry, servicing over 600 persons in and around the region.

Reaping the benefits of the investments made by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government, Guyana is positioned to become the food basket of the Caribbean, breathing new life into farms, fields and agri-industries.

Thre are several agro-processing facilities that span across Guyana in Regions One, Five, Six, Nine. This means that Parika, Watooka, Sophia, Ann’s Grove, Maruranau, and Bina Hill will continue to contribute to the added value of local products.

Similarly, the agro-processing facility in Karaudarnau Village in Region Nine has improved productivity, farm management, and efficiency, and it is helping farmers overcome challenges related to labour, technology, and market access.

The establishment of these facilities has boosted the country’s export capabilities and reduced the need to import food items.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) certification programme has certified over 20 products from local businesses that are made in Guyana.

This falls within the government’s framework in positioning farmers on the same stage as their competitors.

Guyana is no longer producing just for domestic consumption but has allowed producers to have their own space to compete on supermarket shelves across the region and the world.

Driving national and international consumer confidence in Guyanese goods, this space ensures local products are showcased to consumers.

Local producers can access new markets and explore greater opportunities.

The government continues to boost its local producers by actively working to remove barriers to Guyana’s food exports.

The PPP/C administration has focused on regaining and expanding markets for local products in the Caribbean and North America.

Guyana is actively engaging with other countries, particularly within CARICOM, for the removal of non-tariff barriers that restrict the movement of goods and other agricultural products.