Gov’t advocates for a clean, healthy Guyana

─as operation clean up moves to East Coast

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, on Saturday called on citizens to join the ‘Operation clean up’ campaign to attain a clean and healthier Guyana.

The restoration activity was headed by the AG, alongside Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, and was undertaken along the East Coast corridor.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, during clean-up campaign on the East Coast of Demerara

The AG urged citizens of Mon Repos, Enmore and Haslington to maintain a clean environment.

“I am taking this opportunity to make a call to all persons in Guyana in particular the East Coast of Demerara to join this clean-up campaign so that we can make our environment clean, healthy and hygienic.

We can’t continue to live in an environment that is so filthy, it is un-environmental, it is unhealthy… we have to ensure that we keep our environment and public spaces clean.”

The exercise being undertaken by residents, members of the private sector, activists, community groups and prisoners enlisted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It will persist every weekend until every community along the East Coast is cleaned with a three-month period.

In addition, drums were donated by the business community and government agencies to be placed along the East Coast corridor, in an effort to maintain a clean environment following the clean-up. The Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will discard at specified intervals.

The clean-up initiative was conceptualised to beautify the nation, mitigating the heavy build-up of garbage seen around the country. However, the Legal Affairs Minister hopes that the initiative rebirth the norms that existed in the past.

Participant’s cleaning

“We are hoping that out of this exercise will born some type of system and a culture that will oblige everyone to continue this initiative of keeping their community clean. If everyone, every family is to ensure that their perimeter of their property is clean and that is replicated household by household, property by property, the entire country will be clean, but we have to get that culture restored,” he said

The private sector donated a host of cleaning materials and heavy-duty machinery to assist the on-going campaign.