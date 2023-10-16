Gov’t announces major investments to boost agri production at Baracara

The government has made major announcements for Baracara Village, Canje River, Region Six, which will continue to benefit from significant investments with the aim of revitalising agriculture in the community.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the village on Sunday where he was warmly greeted by residents who turned up in large numbers to welcome him to the community.

During the community meeting, President Ali announced that the government would invest in machinery to prepare 400 acres of land for red bean production.

Initially, the community had plans to cultivate only 25 acres of red beans.

“We are going to put the tractor and plough to work…I am not accepting anything below 400 acres of land to be prepared and work for the red beans,” he said.

In terms of support for aquaculture, President Ali said the government will invest in a large solar freezer to allow for the storage of fish.

In addition, the president emphasised the importance of encouraging young people in the areas to be innovative.

Therefore, he said, the goal is to open up natural areas for aquaculture, thereby increasing production and moving away from relying solely on seasonal catches.

“We are going to work on examining how we can develop this in its natural environment with the young people.

“So, when we are out of the season. We will have agriculture farms that could still give us the Patwa, Hassar, Hourie and Tilapia,” he underscored.

To support the revival of the livestock industry, the president revealed that the community will receive five heifers and two high-breed rams.

Work will be carried out at two major creeks to further assist residents and farmers.

Further, each household in the village will benefit from the government’s ‘30,000 solar home systems’ project.

“We are going to set aside, before the end of this year, 150 units for the 150 households in this community,” the president announced.

The President’s announcements were met with enthusiasm and optimism, as the goal is to provide the community with the necessary tools to enhance productivity.

The government had also undertaken significant work on one of the major access canals in the community. Since then, residents have reported earning $10 million due to the clearing 0f that canal.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, stated that Baracara was once deemed one of the most productive areas in Region Six.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to restoring the village to its former levels of productivity.

“We are on the verge of reaching there…We will continue to work with you…We will add value to [your] product and we will ensure that your product earns high income and find markets for your product,” the minister said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Lionel Wordsworth were also in attendance.

