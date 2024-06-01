Gov’t assures continued support to flood-affected Linden residents

While focused interventions are underway in Linden, Region Ten to address severe flooding, the government has pledged ongoing support for affected residents.

Earlier this week, Linden experienced approximately four and a half inches of rainfall, prompting immediate interventions.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, conducted extensive inspections of the affected areas.

This was to reiterate the government’s commitment to tackling the issue of flooding head-on.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of regular drainage and irrigation maintenance which must be done by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Linden Town Council.

“Elected officials at the regional level and at the local government level cannot…sit back and depend on central government to intervene they have a duty to the people who elect them,” he underscored.

Prime Minister Phillips added that proper maintenance would have allowed water to run off more quickly, providing almost immediate relief even during heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works, spearheading drainage and irrigation works in Linden in response to excessive flooding within the region Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips assists in cleaning the side walk Drainage and Irrigation works being executed Desilting works being executed by the Ministry of Public Works

Hereassured residents of the government’s readiness to provide further support and assistance, including tools and resources for desilting efforts.

Residents were also reminded of their role in maintaining their immediate surroundings during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill echoed the prime minister’s call, emphasising the government’s commitment to resolving the flooding crisis in Linden.

“All across Linden wherever there is a problem…This is as a result of the failure of Deron Adams, Sharma Solomon, and their counsellors,” Minister Edghill pointed out.

Already, the Ministries of Agriculture and Public Works have mobilised machinery to desilt canals and engaged in manual cleaning with residents in West Watooka and Fairs Rust.

Similar interventions will be done in affected areas including Silvertown, Victory Valley, and First, Second, and Third Alleys.

Manual cleaning and other works will also continue in areas surrounding Kara Kara Creek, including Spieghtland, Old Kara Kara, Retrieve, and the Oval.

Additionally, emergency interventions are also being carried out in the Kurupukari/Lethem area. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar is leading the intervention.

