Govt begins 2025 old age pension books distribution

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has commenced distributing the 2025 Old Age Pension (OAP) books, aiming to complete the process by January 31.

The books will remain available throughout the year for individuals turning 65.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud attributed the delayed distribution to the discovery of unauthorised pension books in circulation, necessitating the redesign of the books with enhanced security features.

“We sincerely apologise for the delay…we had to change the security feature on the book to ensure transparency, accountability, and prevent any recurrence of this issue,” the minister stated during a recent video broadcast.

Despite the setback, the ministry began distributing books in December and is intensifying efforts ahead of Christmas.

Minister Persaud noted that since 2021, the ministry has distributed pension books before the start of the new year, enabling pensioners to plan effectively.

Moreover, pensioners are advised to check distribution schedules published in newspapers and on the ministry’s social media page.

Locations have been organised for efficient service, with attendees seated in rows and served sequentially.

Pensioners are required to present their National Identification (ID) card and previous pension book to collect their new books.

Officials will verify their identity and issue the updated book.

The ministry has integrated the registration process for the government’s $100,000 cash grant with pension book distribution.

Special sections at most sites facilitate this.

Shut-in or homebound pensioners will have both their grant registration and book delivery conducted at their residences.

Additionally, distribution of the 2025 Permanent Disability Books has begun in regions 1, 7, 8, and 9 at the same pension distribution sites.

Dates for other regions will be announced soon.

Minister Vindhya reaffirmed its commitment to a seamless process, pledging to provide regular updates to keep pensioners informed.

