Gov’t brings direct services to citizens at public day

At the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday, scores of citizens from diverse backgrounds gathered for a public day00 hosted by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

The event brought together a number of government ministers and technical officers from various ministries, who worked diligently to ensure that all the challenges presented to them, are effectively resolved.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Before having one on one with attendees, Dr. Jagdeo assured attendees that all challenges related to agriculture, housing, drainage, irrigation, insurance, employment, and public works would all be carefully addressed.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) captured the thoughts of individuals who had their concerns addressed, as well as those who were given assurances that action would be taken.

One resident, Delroy Williams, engaged with the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, regarding the desilting of trenches and drains in his community and received a positive response.

“I am also the Imam and the religious leader in Sophia. So, I was engaging with them and they give me a very positive reply that they will get it done [and] I am very pleased with what is going on here today and it could continue more often,” the religious leader expressed.

He added, “[This initiative] is very commendable and we have to thank the people who are behind it and we getting full, direct, access to the minister, the vice president and the government ministers.”

Angelisha Newyear traveled all the way from Berbice and expressed gratitude for the government’s commitment to resolving her long-standing housing issue as a single parent with six children.

“I glad that I getting through with whatever I come about… [This meeting] is a very good help for many people that are needy,” she told DPI.

Additionally, a resident named Douncey (only name given) voiced satisfaction with the progress made on her land and mining issues.

“I come here in connection of lands and little bit of mining issue and I feel very satisfied about both of the issue…and it was a positive one and I could say the government working, but they can improve on certain things but they definitely working,” she stated.

A De Kinderen resident, Colin Henry shared that he is looking to start a community development programme through block-making.

“I just came here to get some clarification from the minister and when the project is going to start. So far, I am satisfied that he said he’s going to fast forward the project to get it started,” Henry added.

Also looking to have his issue addressed is Jame Forde, a small contractor who has been bidding for projects for a number of years but was unsuccessful. Forde expressed satisfaction after engaging with relevant authorities and receiving reassurance about the transparency in the contract awarding process.

“I am here to see how best things could be for me and my company… at least they took my information…and yes I am satisfied,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farah Ayesha from Coldingen was elated after being informed that officials from the Ministry of Housing would visit her home to measure the area, addressing a 35-year-old concern

The Ministers of Agriculture, Public Works, Natural Resources, Housing and Water, and Local Government and Regional Development were all on the ground.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh also accompanied the vice president.

The government continues to fulfil its mandate and engage residents at the grassroots levels to meet the needs and priorities of Guyanese nationwide.

