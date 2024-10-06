Gov’t broadening international reach for economic growth – Min Todd

With the government’s strategic foreign policy initiatives enhancing the country’s global standing, Guyana must solidify its international visibility and engagement.

This was asserted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd during a recent airing of the ‘Energy Perspectives’ podcast.

The country’s recent success in securing visa-free travel to the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Anguilla, and the United Arab Emirates is a testament to this growing international standing.

This achievement opens doors for tourism and trade, as well as signals that Guyana is a reliable and attractive partner for foreign investment.

According to the foreign affairs minister, these agreements are a direct result of Guyana’s comprehensive foreign policy, which focuses on protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthening regional integration, and achieving energy, food, and climate security.

“[President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali] has been very strong on democracy and democratic values, the rule of law, transparency, [and] accountability. When you look at all that he’s been doing, we have improved our visibility, we have improved our standing, we have improved the predictability that we have as a democratic nation-state, and countries want to embrace that,” the minister said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd

Since assuming office, the PPP/C Administration has intensified its engagement with its traditional partners, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union.

Through initiatives like the US-funded Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), and advanced trade relations, Guyana is cementing its position as a key player in the international arena, forging partnerships that ensure mutual development.

The government’s vision extends beyond traditional partnerships. Guyana is actively expanding its global footprint in sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

“And there you see us engaging with countries in the Middle East, in Asia, and also in Africa. Because if you really want to be a global player, your economic diplomacy has to be global. You have to be able to figure out globally how you need to position yourself. And I think the president has done that very effectively,” Minister Todd emphasised.

Recently, President Ali expounded on the government’s plans to boost local production within the agriculture sector, hrough partnerships with the Middle East and Indonesia.

This strategic approach aims to meet domestic needs and position Guyana as a significant global supplier.

“If you think about what we do now, we sell primary products and then we buy it back in finished products. We need to be able to get to the point where we can also manufacture for the world. And that is why the president talked about our agricultural sector and moving it into an ecosystem where we are able to achieve food security not only here in Guyana but in the region,” Minister Todd said. He added that the country’s rising global stature is a testament to its government’s commitment to economic development, regional cooperation, and a strong democratic foundation.

