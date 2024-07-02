No Visas needed for Guyanese, Colombian nationals travelling to Anguilla

Anguilla has announced the removal of visa restrictions for Guyanese and Colombian nationals, effective immediately.

The decision, disclosed by Anguilla’s Minister of Home Affairs, Kenneth Hodge, in a press release on Monday, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and promote tourism and business opportunities.

“On June 27, 2024, the Executive Council took the decision to remove visa restrictions for Guyanese and Colombian Nationals. This means that effective immediately these persons will no longer be required to apply for a visa prior to entering Anguilla,” it said.

The minister said that this aligns with the Anguilla government’s commitment to fostering and strengthening the relationship with regional and international counterparts while developing a more sustainable migration policy.

“The removal of these visa requirements marks a significant step towards improving bilateral relations, encouraging tourism, and facilitating business development. It also keeps us in line with the United Kingdom which has since November 9, 2022, removed the visa restrictions imposed on nationals of Guyana and Colombia,” the release stated.

Guyana is already in talks with several countries on the possibility of visa-free travel, including the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Last year, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that five European Union (EU) countries have agreed to sponsor Guyana’s bid for visa-free travel to the Schengen area, which comprises 27 countries, including Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain, Malta, Finland, Greece and Norway.

A Schengen visa is a special travel permit that allows persons to freely travel within these countries for up to 90 days in any 180 days.

There is no processing facility for these credentials in Guyana, and as a result, Guyanese currently are required to travel to Suriname or Trinidad to have their visas processed to travel to these European countries.

Beyond the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Guyanese citizens can travel visa-free to a range of South American nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. This benefit also extends to Southeast Asian destinations like Malaysia and Singapore, and major hubs like the United Kingdom.

