Life improving in Hururu, Landerville as gov’t delivers on promises

Life in the communities of Hururu and neighbouring Landerville is steadily improving, as targeted investments by the PPP/C Government continue to transform key sectors.

From education and infrastructure to agriculture and healthcare, residents are witnessing tangible changes that are shaping a better future for themselves and their families.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks

Among the most notable achievements is the construction of Hururu’s nursery, primary, and secondary schools.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, spearheaded a community engagement in the area on Tuesday, where he inspected the facilities and highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming education in communities across the country.

The Hururu Academy, previously in a dilapidated state, was fully rehabilitated following consultations with residents and is now operational. The nursery school has also reopened, complete with electricity and ceiling fans to ensure a more comfortable learning environment.

residents in attendance Residents in attendance Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill greeting nursery students

“With your support, I am very happy that I was able to go to secondary school and learning is progressing. Our children are in school,” Minister Edghill told residents.

He also highlighted the government’s support for teacher training through online platforms, allowing educators to upgrade their qualifications without leaving their communities.

Fifteen Community Service Officers (CSOs) in Hururu and 19 part-time workers in Landerville have also been employed to support ongoing community development.

Minister Edghill highlighted the continued distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant of $50,000, along with a $5,000 uniform voucher, initiatives implemented to ease the financial burden on families nationwide, including those in these communities.

Teachers have also received grants to purchase classroom materials, boosting the overall learning environment.

In agriculture, the government is focused on improving market access for farmers. To this end, three new boats are being constructed, one of which will serve the Berbice River.

These vessels will help reduce transportation costs and improve income for farming families.

“We have made a decision that by the end of May, early June , you will have a boat that will carry your products to the market at a reasonable cost so that you can sell and make money to support your wife, children and everybody,” he stated. The boats will be managed by the Ministry’s Transport and Harbours Department.

The minister also announced the construction of new landings along the Berbice River, along with concrete walkways linking them to schools and health centres.

These works will be undertaken by local residents, generating employment and ownership within the community.

Healthcare delivery has seen a boost with the introduction of telemedicine, allowing residents to consult with specialists based in Georgetown, Mount Sinai, and even India. The government is also distributing vouchers for spectacles for children and senior citizens and encouraging women to access cervical cancer screenings.

“The development you see here isn’t by accident,” he asserted. “It is the result of a government that listens, plans, and delivers.”

With general and regional elections approaching, Minister Edghill urged residents to be wary of empty promises.

“A lot of people are going to be coming to pick mango, but people who ain’t plant nothing want come and pick. People who ain’t do nothing coming to tell you the mango is there own” the minister told the residents.

While reminding residents of the previous administration’s failure to deliver on its promises, Minister Edghill noted,, “they once came and tell you all the fancy stories, they didn’t come back and if they had done anything or everything for you we wont have to be doing all that we are doing now.”

He reminded residents of the government’s quick response during recent floods, when President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips visited to offer support.

“You got food, black tanks, animal feed, seeds, and shelter. We didn’t abandon you,” Edghill said. “The PPP/C has always been in your corner,” the public works minister emphasised.

Hururu received $48 million from carbon credit revenues under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, in addition to annual Presidential Grants to fund economic development projects.

Some 40 residents from Hururu and Landerville who did not receive their cash grants during the initial distribution phased, received their $100,ooo grants on the sidelines of the engagement.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

