MOHA urges calm

Ministry of Home Affairs Appeals for Calm and Assures Residents of Wismar, Linden of a Full Investigation into Shooting Incident



The Ministry of Home Affairs is extremely concerned of the ongoing unrest in Wismar, Linden, following the tragic shooting incident involving Mr. Ronaldo Peters and a Sergeant from the Wismar Police Station.

We recognize and regret the deep pain and concern which this incident has caused within the community, and we extend our sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Peters during this difficult time.



The Ministry wishes to assure all residents that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness. The officer involved is currently under close arrest at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a full and independent investigation. All necessary protocols are being duly followed.



The Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, is urging all residents to remain calm and peaceful.



In his appeal, Minister Benn stated, “I am calling on citizens not to allow this unfortunate event to degenerate into lawlessness, or chaos. We must not lose sight of our responsibility to each other and our communities. Let us allow the due process of law to take its course, and refrain from actions which poses serious risks to public safety.”



While we acknowledge the right of citizens to express their grief and demand accountability, we appeal for this to be done in a lawful and constructive manner. The blocking of roads, lighting of tires, and other acts of disorder only serve to endanger lives and further escalate tensions in the community.



Minister Benn is, also, calling on community leaders, civil society representatives, and all residents of Linden to work together in maintaining peace and order, as the investigation proceeds.

The Ministry remains committed to transparency, justice, and the rule of law. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Let us come together in this moment, not with violence, but with unity, dignity, and a shared commitment to justice and peace.

