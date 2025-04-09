‘This investigation will be done independently’ – Pres. Ali tells families of Linden men who died in confrontation with police

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday met with the grieving family members of two men who died within the last 24 hours in Linden, following confrontations with the police.

One of the deceased, 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters, died on Monday afternoon from injuries sustained during an encounter with police officers.

President Ali addressing the family members on Tuesday as he listened to the concerns

The second, Keon Fogenay, lost his life during protest actions that escalated in the township on Tuesday.

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

The investigation is being supported by the Regional Security System (RSS), a regional security mechanism made up of several Caribbean states.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, with family members of two shooting victims in Linden, Region Ten, on Tuesday night

President Ali addressed the families and community leaders who gathered to meet with him at Watooka House, offering them his condolences and assuring them of his commitment to a transparent process.

“First of all to the families you have my love and prayers. The community at large has my love and prayers because all of us want the same thing…all of us want a just society and all of us want a peaceful society,” the President said.

The commander-in-chief assured the family members that the deaths of the men would be free of bias and external interference.

“I’ve spoken to the leadership of the Guyana Police Force and I’ve spoken to our regional partners and this incident will be independently investigated,” he stated.

President Ali interacted with family members of the shooting victims at Wootka Guest House on Tuesday

President Ali also urged for calm and unity, warning against the destruction of property and infrastructure during any protests.

“There is no reason why we must destroy infrastructure, destroy property. That does not help the situation. That does not add any value to the situation. I want to sit with you and let us come up with things that can add value to the situation, things that will be meaningful [and] helpful,” he added.

The President’s visit to Linden was part of a broader effort to engage with the community directly, listen to concerns and ensure accountability in the wake of the fatal incidents.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

