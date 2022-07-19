Govt building framework to support massive investments underway – President Ali

–Says hotel by Pasha Global and Blue Bridge Inc a “transformative investment”

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali stated that his Government is committed to building the needed framework to support the massive investments underway in the country.

The Head of State made this statement on Monday while delivering the feature address at the sod-turning ceremony for the construction of the extravagant hotel by Pasha Global and Blue Bridge Inc. at Liliendaal.

“The country must be able to build an infrastructure to support the hotels not only from a corporate perspective that is executives coming in but from a broad mechanism, a broad platform that will support these investments.”

This, he added, must encompass human resource development, promote the reduction in the cost of energy, and create the right policies to make Guyana a destination of choice for financial services, among other crucial measures.

“We have to have the legal framework, the institutional framework to support this transformation.”

MULTIPLIER EFFECT

President Ali also pointed to the “multifaceted and integrated” nature of such a development. He said that so far in excess of 600 loads of sand have already been delivered to the site for preparation, which is an example of the “multiplier effect” that ignites the economy, creates demand, and ultimately creates jobs.

“That is a value of about G$210 million. That is just sand to prepare the site to get to this stage. If you multiply that by the number of drivers, the mechanics who service the trucks, the porters, the sandpit, the excavators that load the sand trucks, and the fuel pump that gives fuel to the truck to bring it here….When jobs are created, more money is available. When more money is available, there is a greater need for goods and services.”

GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT

The President assured that the Government is pursuing and will continue to pursue investors for several major initiatives, including the development of a world-class, one-of-a-kind eco-resort in Guyana. He said that the aim is to launch Guyana as a powerhouse and promote the country as a premier destination for wellness centres. This he added will also position Guyana as a health and educational hub for the Region and establish a one-of-a-kind Rainforest Safari Development.

He said too that there are also many global multinational companies who are looking at examining the country’s institutional systems to make Guyana their corporate headquarters for this Region.

“These are the things that excite us every day. It is not only the building of the roads and the health centres, and schools, and these things that are symbols of development. It is the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to create this environment that will push Guyana along a path that brings the prosperity that we’re talking about.”

The President also highlighted all the hotel construction underway and indicated their importance to the development of Guyana.

“As I speak now, the Aden Hotel is under construction, and that is 150 rooms. The Airport Marriott is under construction. That is in Timehri, that is 150 rooms. The new Sleepin on Brickdam is under construction; that’s 195 rooms. Pegasus, the new Pegasus will be launched soon, that’s 100 new rooms. Later this week, we will turn the sod for the AC Marriott Hotel, that is another 150 rooms. We also turn the sod for the Four Point Sheraton Hotel, that’s more than 150 rooms. And here today we’re turning the sod of Blue Bridge Investment for the first phase of 150 rooms. This is private investment.”

He congratulated the developers and urged those present to recognise that Guyana is at a very important time in its development.

What is required, he stressed, is focus, commitment, dedication, and full-scale national patriotic thinking.

FORWARD TOGETHER

“The Government cannot do this alone. We need all the stakeholders to brace forward with us as we advance the cause of Guyana…Let me wish the project team well. I hope the project is completed not only within budget and within time, but in an environment that remains safe because safety is important.”

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Anil Nandlall; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest ) CEO, Dr Peter Ramsaroop were also at the event.

