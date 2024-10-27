Govt champions accessible justice for women at IPU Forum

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud has underscored the crucial need for an accessible and inclusive justice system for women.

The minister highlighted the importance of gender-responsive legislation and inclusive systems to protect women’s rights, promote justice, and ensure accountability globally, especially in times of conflict.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at the 149th IPU Assembly’s Forum of Women Parliamentarians

She made the statement at the recent 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly’s Forum of Women Parliamentarians, in Geneva Switzerland, as she presented on “Sustaining Peace and Providing Justice to Women and Girls.”

Dr Persaud stated that justice must be inclusive and accessible, and highlighted how Guyana has leveraged digital technology to offer safe support pathways.

Guyana’s ‘Imatter’ app and 24-hour hotline provide gender-based violence (GBV) survivors with access to resources, secure reporting channels, and support, without fear of potential retaliation.

This approach, the minister noted, is essential in conflict and post-conflict regions, where stigma often deters women from seeking help.

(Left to right) Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud and Ms Carleita Glasgow

Further, she emphasised the need for legislative adaptability to safeguard women’s rights effectively.

“We must continuously review, amend, and when necessary, repeal legislation to combat violence and injustice by aligning national laws with international human rights standards,” the minister said.

This points to Guyana’s legislative strides, including updates to the Sexual Offences Act and the upcoming harassment bill, both of which enhance protections for women.

Earlier this year, Guyana introduced the gender-neutral Family Violence Act in parliament, providing comprehensive civil and criminal provisions for protection, prosecution, and victim reparation.

The minister also spotlighted the ‘Hope and Justice Centre,’ a first-of-its-kind facility in the region, which offers integrated support, and medical, psychological, legal, and socio-economic assistance to survivors in a single location.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud alongside various country representatives at the 149th IPU Assembly’s Forum of Women Parliamentarians

Minister Persaud stated that these innovative, survivor-centred models strengthen institutions and foster community engagement, empowering women to seek justice for personal healing and societal stability.

Guyana’s delegation at the forum included Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, and Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

The Forum of Women Parliamentarians is set to reconvene in March 2025.

