Gov’t commitment to transparency highlighted amid US Congressman’s visit – Dr. Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency in response to United States Congressman Jonathan Jackson’s recent visit to Guyana.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Dr. Jagdeo addressed concerns raised by the APNU+AFC Coalition regarding the visit.

He dismissed the criticisms as predictable, pointing out that similar tactics have been used by opposition groups in the past.

“When he came here…We know that, like the other groups that came from the US or who were brought here by APNU…They will orchestrate a few people who are their members of parliament like in Mocha, the PNC activists…They will tell the same lies about the government. [This is] nothing new. What do you expect them to say? We know what they will say. I could say it even before they say that…And we have dealt with that before,” he stated.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasized the government’s equitable treatment of all citizens, noting the diverse racial composition within Guyana’s Parliament and other branches of government. He contrasted this with the representation of African Americans in the United States, highlighting their significant underrepresentation in various government sectors.

“In the United States of America, in terms of representation in various arms of the government, African-Americans are not just a minority. They are practically absent from many areas in the United States of America,” he said.

Dr. Jagdeo insisted that a fair evaluation of the facts would show that the PPP/C Government has been just and fair to all Guyanese, ensuring that all citizens benefit equally from the nation’s resources and developmental programs.

During his visit, Congressman Jackson engaged with residents of Mocha-Arcadia on the East Bank of Demerara, accompanied by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who outlined ongoing and future community initiatives.

The Congressman also met with residents of Albouystown and other South Georgetown communities, alongside Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, and Minister Kwame McCoy. Residents shared their positive experiences with various developmental programs during these engagements.

Congressman Jackson’s visit included a meeting with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and members of his cabinet, including Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton.

The visit underscored the ongoing collaboration between Guyana and the United States, with a focus on transparency and equitable development for all Guyanese citizens.

