Gov’t commits to rebuilding Kwakwani Secondary School

The PPP/C government has committed to rebuilding the Kwakwani Secondary School in Region Ten, which was destroyed in an early Sunday morning fire.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill announced the construction plans on his official Facebook page, saying it was agonising when he received the “painful news” of the fire.

Photo from GPF: Kwakwani Secondary School was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning

“Whatever is the cause of that fire, it is regrettable. Children need to be served. A community needs to be served, the minister said before saying, “I am proud to announce that the President Ali-led administration, now, and the one that will be elected on September 1, will rebuild Kwakwani Secondary.”

He also committed that the school’s reconstruction will be completed quickly: “Parents, children, and the community of Kwakwani, please be assured that your pain, suffering, and loss will be remedied swiftly.”

To prevent learning loss, the government will team up with local authorities to ensure that alternative arrangements are ready for the children when classes start again.

Kwakwani, like any other community, will continue to benefit from the government’s development programme and thrive, Minister Edghill said.