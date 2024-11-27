Gov’t committed to digital equality

– 203 Hinterland communities now with highspeed connectivity

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to announce that the Lower Earth Orbiting (LEO) Satellite Connectivity Project has been successfully implemented in 203 hinterland communities, reaching over 120,000 citizens—a major milestone in Guyana’s digital transformation.

The initiative, which aims to ensure that 253 communities across Guyana’s remote and riverine regions have access to the internet, has achieved 80% of its target, marking a significant breakthrough in bridging the nation’s digital divide.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

A major milestone in the programme is the upgrade of 127 Hinterland ICT Hubs with high-speed internet. These enhanced facilities now serve as vital access points for digital resources that will support education, communication, and local business development within their respective communities.

Implementation has shown significant progress in various areas, with Region 1 and Region 8 both achieving a 75% connectivity rate in their respective communities. Region 7 has reached the halfway mark, with notable success in the Lower Mazaruni sub-district, which has achieved complete coverage. Middle and Upper Mazaruni areas continue to progress at 50% completion. Meanwhile, Region 6 advances with strategic installations planned for Cashew Island in the coming weeks.

The National Data Management Authority, under the stewardship of the Office of the Prime Minister, continues to spearhead this ambitious project, maintaining its commitment to achieving full coverage across all targeted areas. The impact has been immediate and significant for communities already connected, enabling enhanced educational opportunities through remote learning access, improved healthcare delivery through telemedicine capabilities, expanded economic opportunities for local businesses, and strengthened community connections through digital communication.

The LEO project is part of the WiFiGY program, which provides free internet access in public spaces across the country. This project goes beyond just connectivity; it focuses on improving digital skills and ensuring everyone can access important online resources and e-learning platforms like GOAL. The LEO project also supports economic growth by creating new job opportunities and encouraging innovation as communities connect to the digital economy.

The LEO Satellite Connectivity Project is a key component of Guyana’s digital transformation strategy. It reflects the government’s commitment to fostering digital equality and creating opportunities for every Guyanese, especially those in previously underserved regions.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

