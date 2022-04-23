Govt committed to using O&G revenue to benefit the lives of all Guyanese—PM

—Calls the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 an opportunity

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, on Friday evening, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to develop and improve the lives of all Guyanese.

He pointed out that the ruling administration is already putting systems in place, including in areas of housing, education and health.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips.

“We have struggled for far too long as a country to develop and improve the lives of our people. Today, we have a resource, and as a Government, we are committed to using that resource to better the lives and livelihoods of all Guyanese.”

Prime Minister Phillips made these remarks during the launch of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023.

The event is scheduled to be held from February 14, next year, under the theme “Harnessing energy for development”.

The Prime Minister applauded the organisers for the 2022 edition, which he said allowed stakeholders to interact and communicate while also capitalising on opportunities in Guyana’s growing oil and gas sector.

“This conference provides an opportunity for us to benefit from the ideas of the presenters and exhibitors on the latest technology and knowledge in the oil and gas sector that we the Government take on board to develop our Guyana.”

DEVELOPMENTAL AGENDA

The senior government official stated that the revenue generated from the sector will improve infrastructure, bridge the digital divide, and transform the energy sector, with a focus on renewable energy. These projects will be guided by the administration’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

He emphasised that this development will not be limited to the coastline, but will extend to all areas, including hinterland communities.

“You have a Government that is committed to supporting this conference. You have a Government that is committed to utilising the revenue from oil and gas to bring development to all the people of Guyana”.

During his remarks, the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Vickram Bharrat stated that the Government will continue to work with all stakeholders to further develop the oil and gas sector and to fully realise the local content policy to enhance the local workforce.

Also speaking at the launch were Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Paul Cheong and Head of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge.