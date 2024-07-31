Gov’t conducts in-depth assessment as improved connectivity planned for Region Eight, Nine villages

The livelihoods of hinterland residents will significantly improve as the government intends to upgrade the road network and infrastructure from Monkey Mountain in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) to Karasabai, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

It will not end there, the interlinks and bridges connecting villages like Tuseneng, Bamboo Creek, Bashville/Yawong, Paramakatoi, Kato, Kurukubaru, Kamana, and Kopinang in Region Eight will also benefit from significant enhancements.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister Edghill engaging the Kopinang Village

This was announced by the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. He, the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and the engineers embarked on a comprehensive assessment and consultation with Village Councils over the last three days.

Upon instruction of Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the ministers were mandated to engage locals in identifying the most effective methods to improve the roads and the cost associated with the enhancements.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Regional Chairman, Headley Pio

“We don’t want to assume anything. We would like to hear from you…what is the best method of getting the road improved [and] what is the best approach that we can take,” he said.

Although villages are awarded small community participation contracts to maintain the roads, Minister Edghill said the government recognises it needs to do more.

One of many bad sections that requires interventions

“So, the first thing that we want to do is to improve the corridor from Karasabai to Monkey Mountain, which would mean we would have a better road link between Region Nine and Region Eight. Just putting in that road significantly improves your standard of living and reduces the cost of living,” the minister explained during an engagement with indigenous leaders.

In addition to involving the villagers in the improvement efforts, residents will be empowered to do the necessary work, thereby creating employment prospects.

A bridge along the Karasabai trail being examined by Engineers attached to the Ministry of Public Works

Minister Edghill noted that discussions will be facilitated with other ministries to allow locals to receive training to operate heavy-duty equipment, allowing them to undertake works that do not require manual labour.

Residents were also assured that they would continue to benefit from maintenance contracts, in addition to, the new projects planned for the region.

Minister Sukhai also emphasised the government’s strong commitment to developing the hinterland for the benefit of its people.

One of the bridges in need of rehabilitation along the Kato to Kamana Trail in Region 8

“Our government will continuously be willing to work; it’s our responsibility to advance and increase the level of advanced services and we’re working on it,” she stated.

Discussions on this major improvement programme will be advanced at the upcoming National Toshaos Conference (NTC) 2024 slated for August 19-23, where over 200 leaders will convene for a one-week engagement with the President and his cabinet ministers.

With good connectivity, development and economic activities can be stimulated. This also means increased opportunities, improved health and well-being and a significant reduction in the cost of living in these villages.

During the assessment, the ministers also heard some of the concerns and issues affecting residents in areas of health, education and agriculture, which they pledged to address with relevant ministries.

