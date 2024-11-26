Govt constructing more magistrates’ courts for Region Three

The government is constructing two additional magistrates’ courts in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to address case backlogs and improve residents’ access to justice.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, made the announcement on Monday during the commissioning of the Hope and Justice Centre in the region.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C. alongside Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at the commissioning of the Hope and Justice Centre

“Construction is undergoing at Parfaite Harmonie for the building of a new magistrate court. That will take off the workload from the Wales and Vreed-en-Hoop courts,” the minister highlighted.

He said, “Right here at Tuschen we will soon launch the construction of another magistrate court, and this will be in close proximity with the station.”

The construction of these facilities will complement the recently rebuilt Leonora, Vreed-en-Hoop, and Wales Magistrates’ Courts, ensuring modern and accessible facilities for the public.

The government has also prioritised juvenile justice reforms. Earlier this year, the second Juvenile Justice Court was inaugurated in Wales, West Bank Demerara, complementing other efforts to address legal matters involving minors under 18.

These initiatives aim to align the justice system with recent legislative advancements and ensure the enforcement of laws across the region.

“We are passing legislations one after the other because it is our view that it is important that we first create the regulatory framework for the developmental agenda of our country,” the attorney general stated.

Recent legislative updates include replacing the outdated Domestic Violence Act with a modern Family Violence Act and reclassifying domestic violence as a criminal offence.

Significant amendments have also been made to juvenile justice laws, ensuring minors above nine years are subject to the law, albeit under a tailored regime of treatment.

Additionally, amendments to the Sexual Offences Act are underway to address deficiencies and strengthen justice for victims. Legislation is also being developed to curb speeding and reckless driving by lorry operators.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

