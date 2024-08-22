Gov’t continues to ensure full compliance with Amerindian Act – AG

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has said the government continues to ensure full compliance with the Amerindian Amerindian Act of 2006, ensuring that the first peoples are treated fairly over the years.

During his presentation at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on Thursday, at Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday, Minister Nandlall noted that the act is the fundamental piece of legislation that governs Amerindians’ affairs countrywide.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, addressed the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on Thursday

The government is keen to ensure that this legislation fully complies with international standards aimed at protecting Amerindians’ rights.

“From 2006 to 2015 and then from 2020 to now, we have ensured that this law is faithfully compiled with…This Amerindian Act stands out as a unique piece of legislation when compared with legislation anywhere. It is in this piece of legislation that creates your Village Council. It is that Village Council that governs the village,” Minister Nandlall underscored.

The government recognises the importance of having a solid regulatory framework that is accountable, transparent and autonomous to provide village leaders with the independence to govern themselves.

“We didn’t impose it. We spent over two years consulting with you. Every single village was consulted with. This is a law that you crafted based on the recommendations that you made. This law was consensual. Every single provision was agreed upon by both the opposition and the government,” he said.

According to the senior counsel, it is imperative that every councillor and toshao obtain a copy of the Amerindian Act so that they are aware of its contents, which will help them to execute their daily duties effectively.

National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference continues on Thursday

Further, Minister Nandlall reminded the Amerindian leaders that it is only with their permission that someone can enter their village which is enshrined in the legislation.

“You are the only citizens who have that kind of power in your hands. You can go into any other community in this country without permission of the villagers but not in Amerindian communities,” he highlighted.

According to Minister Nandlall, Amerindians are the only ethnic group that the government is authorised to treat differently in a positive manner which is enshrined in Guyana’s Constitution.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

