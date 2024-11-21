Gov’t cracking down on reckless truck drivers, abuse of the roadways

The government is taking decisive action to enforce traffic laws and ensure the safety of all road users to address the growing problem of road indiscipline.

During a live address to the nation on Thursday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that existing laws will be strengthened to ensure that errant drivers are held accountable.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The president was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, and senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) during his address.

Recently, there has been an alarming hike in road accidents which, President Ali asserted, is linked to indiscipline on the roadways, especially as it relates to truck drivers.

“It is my belief that the Commissioner of Police, must ensure that the Traffic Chief and his ranks are implementing to the fullest and maximum operability the laws governing the safe and proper use of our roadways,” he said.

Currently, the law provides for the suspension of licenses for delinquent drivers. However, the president said that with only 18 suspensions this year, it does not appear that the law is responding to the magnitude of issues on Guyana’s roadways.

“I have asked the Traffic Chief, Commissioner of Police, and the leadership of the Guyana Police Force to take immediate steps to have this law implemented fully,” he said.

Addressing the issue of driving under the influence, the president recognised the legislative amendments that require bar owners to confiscate keys from intoxicated patrons and to refrain from serving alcohol to visibly impaired individuals.

To ensure that this law is enforced, the corresponding signage will be placed in bars nationwide.

President Ali has also asked that the laws be amended to provide for the licenses of non-compliant establishments to be suspended.

He disclosed that traffic officers will also be outfitted with body-worn cameras to bolster enforcement efforts.

“I have asked that the CCTV cameras help us to identify these errant drivers, these lawless drivers, who obviously have no regards for their own lives, but put in danger the lives of others,” the commander-in-chief underlined.

Additionally, the e-ticketing system implemented along the Heroes Highway has already seen the issuance of 893 tickets this year. The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will soon be combing this list to identify drivers who were caught speeding more than three times, so that their licenses can be suspended, in accordance with the law.

The president also highlighted the illegal use of sirens and emergency lights, and the frequent abuse of this privilege by authorised users. He advised that these persons desist from these practices, as the police force will be taking immediate action to curb it.

“We have to take these actions to save you. We have to take these actions to save you from yourselves because you put your life at risk and in putting your life at risk, we are also putting the life of others at risk. I am pleading with drivers to comply with the laws,” the Guyanese leader emphasised.



Meanwhile, AG Nandlall said that speed restrictions for lorries would be implemented and correlated with their maximum load capacity.

“We are going to ensure obviously that the drivers are licensed and they are qualified to drive these types of vehicles. We cannot continue with the carnage in the manner that we are doing now and we are going to implement these adjustments to the laws…prosecute, and enforce them to the fullest to ensure that we make our roadways a safe place,” the AG said.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken voiced similar sentiments, putting drivers on alert that the Force will be paying closer attention to conduct on the roadways.

“Drivers, you are going to see us. Truck drivers, we are going to be coming after you. These are necessary steps to avoid the abuse of our roadways,” he said.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

