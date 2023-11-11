Gov’t delivers on promise to visually impaired man

Talented Urios Collins, a visually impaired man of Albouystown was on Saturday morning presented with a brand-new piano keyboard by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

The gift came just a week after Collins made the request for the instrument to Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during a recent meeting in Laing Avenue.

Urios Collins and his new piano keyboard

During the simple handing over, Minister McCoy noted that this is another demonstration of how swift the government responds its citizens.

“After you asked the Vice President for assistance, we immediately procured this keyboard and brought it to you so that you could further expand on your talent and advance the delivery of your talent as well,” Minister McCoy said.

The minister emphasised that the government is always willing to help anyone who is determined to succeed.

“We are truly invested in people, education and other things that will vastly enhance people’s lives and make them better. In your case, we really commend you for your continued support and contribution to local music. And so, we want to make sure that we could support that venture of yours,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, Collins expressed appreciation for the intervention.

“I would really like to thank the government especially the Vice President and Minister Kwame for this keyboard. This presentation was really fast because it was only last week, I asked the Vice President for this. I received a call Friday and here I am with it today,” Collins stated.

He said the keyboard would contribute to his ‘one-man’ band, giving him more opportunity to sing and play whenever he wants.

