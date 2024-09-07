Gov’t distributes essential agri inputs to 12 groups in Regions Five, Six

To boost agriculture output nationwide, the Ministry of Agriculture has continued distributing important farming inputs, benefitting 12 groups in Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The distribution included tillers, pumps, spray cans, chemicals, planting materials and cutlasses among other essential inputs, all provided free of cost.

Minister Mustapha updating residents of Region Five on the initiatives taken to revolutionise the agriculture sector

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha led the distribution exercise on Saturday, emphasising the initiative’s role in reducing production costs and increasing farmers’ yields. Since its launch in 2023, the program has benefited farmers in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Minister Mustapha assured that the initiative will be extended to all regions. He promised assistance to those who have not yet received support.

“We will reach Regions Three, Four, East Coast, East Bank, Region Ten, Kwakwani, the Berbice River, and Linden areas to distribute tools. This is part of our commitment,” he declared.

Additionally, the government plans to collaborate with farmers to expand crop cultivation, contributing to the massive food hub currently under construction along the Soesdyke-Linden highway. This support will also extend to livestock farmers.

12 farming groups received essential agricultural inputs from the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday

With new opportunities emerging in the sector, Minister Mustapha encouraged farmers to diversify their practices.

“That is why we’re making these inputs available and we will have specialised programmes for you the farmers, so that we can develop your area,” the minister said.

He reassured the community, that as long as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is in government, the farming industry will receive ongoing support.

While in the region, he also addressed several issues related to health and public infrastructure.

The massive agriculture programme is part of a holistic vision of making Guyana, and the Caribbean region, self-sufficient in agriculture production. Guyana, under the leadership of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is leading this cause.

