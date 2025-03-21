Gov’t does not influence US immigration policies – PPP GS sets record straight

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has firmly rejected claims that the PPP Administration had any involvement in the arrest of social media influencer Melissa Ann Atwell also known as ‘Melly Mel’.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo clarified that the government has no authority over United States (U.S.) immigration policies, making it clear that allegations of political interference are entirely unfounded.

He stated, “If they have a problem with the Trump’s Administration policies, they should protest the US Government directly.”

He informed reporters that Atwell’s release or deportation is entirely up to the U.S. Government to decide. According to him, if Atwell has to be deported, “she is welcomed as a Guyanese citizen.”

The PPP GS noted that the government cannot dictate what Atwell says on social media and remains unfazed to her attacks.

“As General Secretary of the PPP, it doesn’t matter where she is located or what she says…it’s not going to make one iota of difference. People who live here has seen us work diligently every day to change the lives of all Guyanese,” he expressed.

The PPP general secretary pointed out that Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton and AFC Leader, Nigel Hughes and other opposition operatives’ protests are misguided and should target the U.S Administration.

“Go and lobby the Congress and go find out what’s going on there,” he urged, informing Guyanese that it is the opposition’s characteristic to rally behind an issue to break national solidarity.

Atwell is currently detained in Louisiana, having been transferred there following her arrest in New York last Thursday.

She is scheduled to appear before a US Immigration Judge on Friday, March 28. Her initial appearance was slated for June 25, but the case has been reassigned to a newly appointed judge.

