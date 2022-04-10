Gov’t doing all within its power to ensure licensing of Guyanese fishermen in Suriname waters -VP

The PPP/C Administration is committed to ensuring Guyanese fisherfolk plying their trade in Suriname’s waters, receive their official licences soonest to bar the “harassment” they are currently facing.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo Sunday met with a number of fisherfolk at the Classic Hotel Banquet Hall, Skeldon, to discuss the issue at length and ascertain ways in which government could support in the interim.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the fisherfolk

The Vice President was joined by Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, M.P, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P and Minister of Foreign Affair and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P.

Dr. Jagdeo said the matter remains a priority of the administration, which is doing all within its power to have the problem addressed.

He stressed that the only move the administration can commit to presently, is advancing the pressure on the neighbouring country, at the highest level.

Minister Mustapha said the topic was discussed during the former PPP/C government’s reign. He noted that the Suriname authority has committed to fixing the matter but to no avail.

“They keep making commitment but are not delivering on those commitments,” the agriculture minister told fisherfolk.

Minister Mustapha has been in regular contact with Suriname’s agriculture minister. He said government is fully aware of the fatigue Guyanese fisherfolk are forced to endure.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing fishermen

Meanwhile, Minister Todd underscored that it is the government’s responsibility to keep the dialogue going.

“Government will keep you in the loop,” he assured, noting that the delay “is not lack of effort on government’s end”.