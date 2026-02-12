Gov’t e-ticketing to evolve into e-prosecution, e-warrants with new legal reforms

–President Ali proposes a dedicated traffic court to deal with current backlog

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has been tasked with fast-tracking legislative amendments that will allow the expansion of the current e-ticketing system into e-prosecution, e-warrants, and full court investigation.

Speaking at the Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphatically stated that lawlessness” on Guyana’s roadways cannot continue, and the government is taking decisive action to address this scourge.

With the “speed of technology” capturing numerous traffic offences, President Ali proposed to the judiciary the establishment of a dedicated court to prevent a backlog of cases that could weaken enforcement.

“We don’t have to wait. We have to do this, our lives matter. It is the only way we can achieve and celebrate the fullness of technology,” the president said in his remarks during the Police Officers’ Conference held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe on Camp Street, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday

Under the revised laws, Guyana will see a tiered “points” framework or a demerit system. According to President Ali, violations would not just result in a fine; they would add points to a driver’s record. Accumulating points beyond a certain threshold will lead to mandatory license suspensions or permanent revocation.

“We have to do this. Our life matters, all of us have family members who use the roadways,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, the government is looking to implement an e-case management and e-filing system to prevent delays and ensure timely judicial processes before the end of 2026. This will eliminate the prominent issues of missing, misplaced and delayed case files, improving justice.

Beyond administration, the GPF is leveraging technology for crime prevention. An e-reporting platform will allow citizens to report crimes via phone, connecting directly to the nearest police outpost. This predictive modelling will enable officers to anticipate criminal activity, shifting focus from reactive to preventive policing.

“All of our police outposts will be integrated,” he explained. “In that way, we can track response, we can track performance. Modern policing requires technology-backed systems to create predictive modelling,” he further emphasised.

Organisational reforms are also underway to accommodate these new technological capabilities, positioning the GPF for a more modern, efficient, and transparent future.

However, the president said these reforms cannot be undertaken in isolation, urging a collaborative approach between the three branches of government.

“I think it’s time for us to convene a discussion also between the three branches of government on how do we ensure that we have an all-in-one approach through which the reforms are not half done, but are critically and structurally integrated throughout the process. And I think this is absolutely necessary in the immediate future,” the head of state expressed.

Meanwhile, internal professional development within the force will also be digitised, with licensing and promotional examinations to be migrated to an electronic format under the Guyana Digital School initiative, a brainchild of President Ali.

These initiatives align with the government’s broader digitalisation agenda, which seeks to improve government services and promote a safe and secure nation.

Also attending the conference were the Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Heads of the Joint Services, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, members of the diplomatic community and other officials involved in the security sector.