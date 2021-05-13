Gov’t educating businesses about labour laws

– aims to reduce breaches, curb child labour

The Ministry of Labour on Wednesday hosted the first of two special by-monthly seminars to educate public and private sector organisations about the labour laws. Thirteen private sector companies attended today’s session, which was held at the Ministry’s main office on Brickdam.

A section of the meeting

During an interview with DPI, Senior Labour Officer, Ms. Michelle Baburam says the objective of the exercise is to reduce the number of breaches of the labour laws, and the incidence of child labour.

“We are propagating and asking the public if child labour is to be seen in any areas, they can call us, filter us with the information, they will remain anonymous. But our programme is to get the information out there to employers, employee representatives, trade unions to ensure that the labour laws and everything to do with labour is in effect,” she said.

Senior Labour Officer, Ms. Michelle Baburam

Ms. Baburam said the participants also learn about the International Labour Organisation’s ratified international conventions signed by Guyana.

She noted that the private sector has welcomed the seminars, which started in January. The sessions are also held across the country, in keeping with the Ministry’s goal to decentralise its services to ensure that all communities are served.

“It’s for all over in Guyana, we have outlying regions that are targeted. We have schools where officers would have been visiting in Region Three, in Region Six …Linden. So, it’s all parts of Guyana.”

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton

During observances for Occupational Safety and Health Month in April, Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton had said that all organisations, whether in the public or private sector, must observe the labour laws.

Prior to that, Minister Hamilton also said this year the Ministry would be pursuing a legislative agenda to advance the revision of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The agenda is expected to include the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act, the Labour Act, and the development of regulations for the oil and gas and the construction sectors.