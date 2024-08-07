Govt empowerment initiatives transforming lives of Guyanese

By: Chevon Farley

The lives of thousands of Guyanese continue to be transformed by a series of empowering initiatives created and rolled out by the government.

Through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, these programmes focus heavily on education and skills development, social inclusion, capacity building, innovation, and technology to promote financial freedom among these groups.

Senior Citizens

The government has significantly increased pensions from $20,500 to $36,000, a 75 per cent increase, placing $2.7 billion of disposable income into the hands of 76,000 senior citizens.

Further enhancing the financial stability of the elderly, the government increased the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension from $35,000 to $43,075, benefiting over 27,000 persons with a $2.6 billion transfer in disposable income.

Pensioners ecstatic about the financial increase Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud engages senior citizens Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud participated in the Trafficking in Persons walk in observance of National Human Trafficking Month Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud meets with citizens during a community outreach in Durban Backlands Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud meets with citizens during a community outreach in Durban Backlands

The NIS survivor benefit has also seen an uplift, now standing at $21,537, up from $17,500, resulting in $800 million in additional disposable income for 12,000 recipients.

Additionally, the Invalidity Pension hiked from $35,000 to $43,045, providing $24 million in disposable income to over 200 individuals.

Recognising the needs of older citizens who have not met the minimal requirement of 750 contributions at NIS, the government has introduced a one-off cash settlement for individuals over 60.

Collectively, these measures have significantly enhanced the financial security and quality of life for senior citizens, ensuring they can live with greater dignity and independence.

Vulnerable citizens

Public assistance for vulnerable Guyanese has increased from $16,000 to $19,000, injecting an additional $1.2 billion into the hands of over 35,000 vulnerable individuals nationwide.

This substantial increase in financial support provides much-needed relief and stability for those in need.

Beyond financial assistance, the ministry has established the ‘Learning Lab,’ a state-of-the-art training facility for persons living with disabilities.

To date, over 370 persons have undergone various skills training courses there, gaining the tools and knowledge needed to reintegrate into society and secure employment.

The ministry has further integrated business training into the programme, empowering individuals to operate and maintain their businesses.

Graduates of the training are eligible for assistance through the Small Business Bureau’s Business Revolving Fund, accessing up to $500,000 in capital for their ventures.

The initiative fosters economic independence and self-sufficiency, providing a sustainable path out of poverty for many.

These comprehensive measures enhance the financial security of vulnerable Guyanese. As well as ensure they are equipped with the skills and resources needed to thrive in Guyana’s growing economy.

Support for women and children

Since its inception, the ministry’s flagship programme, Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), has upskilled over 5,500 women countrywide.

WIIN is offering various free courses, including child and elderly care, ICT, and graphic design.

It provides women with the skills needed to secure employment or become entrepreneurs, unlocking the keys to financial independence with each graduate receiving $50,000 and business training to kickstart their ventures, fostering economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.

Minister of Human Service and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud’s vision for WIIN is clear, “I want women to see themselves as winners in our world through this first step, WIIN, you will climb and attain greater heights.”

Focusing on the development of the nation’s children, the ministry crafted a ‘Back to Basics Toddlers’ reading programme which has significantly impacted early childhood development for over 400 children under three years old.

By distributing over 200 books nationwide, the programme fostered a love for reading and learning from an early age, laying a strong foundation for future educational success.

Addressing societal ills

Significant efforts to combat gender-based violence have been made, including the recent passage of the Family Violence Bill, which expands the 1996 Domestic Violence Act to offer greater protection to victims.

“This bill brings hope to people across the country, instilling confidence in expansive legislation that caters to the dynamic needs of those affected by violence,” Minister Persaud stated in the National Assembly on July 31.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the human services ministry trained over 2,000 police officers through the COPSQUAD initiative to handle violence cases more effectively.

Additionally, the Hope and Justice Centre continues to provide free legal and support services to victims of violence and those in difficult circumstances, offering a lifeline to those in need.

The facility was conceptualised through a joint effort between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)’s Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme.

Through these comprehensive initiatives, the government is transforming lives, as well as building a more resilient and inclusive society, ensuring every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

