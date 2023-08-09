Gov’t encouraging youth development through WIIN Youth Camp

Youths across the country are set to be meaningfully engaged and empowered as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security unveils a groundbreaking initiative dubbed the Women Innovative and Investment Network (WIIN) Youth Camp.

The transformative learning course is free and the first of its kind geared towards providing a unique opportunity for self-development and skill enhancement during the months of August and September.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s WIIN- Youth Camp

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Wednesday told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the WIIN programme is a cornerstone of impactful and meaningful change, touching the lives of thousands of women.

This one-off extension of the programme will include youths, both male and female, ages 16 to 19 years, who have interest in the diverse range of courses being offered through Coursera’s virtual platform.

“It gives them an opportunity not only for self-development but to have in hand a certificate that is of worth, that can help them if they are deciding to get into the world of work or to use it in their journey in academia,” Minister Persaud emphasised.

This programme displays the forward-thinking of the PPP/C administration exemplifying its commitment to innovative and insightful planning for the nation’s future development.

Set against the backdrop of the country’s rapid development and integration of technology, the WIIN Youth Camp offers courses that mirror global demands. Thus, participants will be exposed to Graphic Design, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, and Social Media Marketing.

Participants have 30 days to complete the programme and require internet access, a device and email address.

Interested persons can register on the ministry’s website, social media platform, email or https://docs.google.com/…/1sgiaTCeEpU9mmOxfpNsThjh…/edit

