Gov’t evaluating attack on GDF officers – President Ali

The Government of Guyana is conducting a comprehensive evaluation into Monday’s attack on several officers of the Guyana Defence Force during a resupply patrol.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised the seriousness of the incident and stated that the government will determine its course of action based on the investigation’s findings.

President Dr Mohamed Ali speaking with the media on Tuesday at the Guyana Energy Conference

“Sometime later today we will be in a position to have more details as to what actually occurred,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Tuesday.

According to a GDF press release, the ranks were en route from Eteringbang to Makapa, when they came under fire from a group of armed men positioned on the Venezuelan bank of the Cuyuni River.

The patrol immediately responded to the attack and returned fire. During this exchange, several members of the patrol sustained gunshot wounds.

Underscoring that the health and well-being of the ranks is of utmost priority, President Ali said that the issue is already grave.

“Even if it is armed gangs or any of those organisations that operate on the border, this is serious because they fired on ranks in uniform.

“When we get the evaluation, we will discuss a posture that is important for the protection of our men and women in uniform and also our sovereignty,” he said.

The ranks are receiving medical care, and the families are being informed of their condition.

The injured personnel included Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, Sgt Kevon Davis Corporal Andrew Fraser, Corporal Kevin Henry, Lieutenant Corporal Travis Yorrick, and Private Ezron Samuel.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

