Gov’t expands special needs education to build inclusive classrooms nationwide

The Government of Guyana has taken decisive steps to strengthen the education system for children with special needs, ensuring that inclusivity is a central pillar of national development.

These efforts have been visible across classrooms, training institutions, and community outreach programmes, all aimed at giving every child the opportunity to learn and thrive.

Scenes from the Region Three Special Education Needs (SEN) Fair and Exposition

At the centre of this transformation, educators are being equipped with the skills necessary to identify learning challenges early, a crucial step in ensuring children receive the right interventions before they fall behind.

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) introduced the Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) programme in January 2025, graduating dozens of teachers who are fully prepared to adapt lessons, manage diverse classrooms, and give tailored support to students.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand noted at the event’s launch that these moves are vital in propelling the standard of education delivered while catering to the needs of all.

Teachers attending the CPCE graduation ceremony

Guyana is one of the Caribbean countries that has enacted legislation that provides for persons with special education needs, as the government continues to bridge gaps in the regional education sector.

The University of Guyana has since approved the continuation of the SEND programme commencing in September 2025. With 51 graduates already in classrooms, an additional 48 are set to graduate in 2025.

Additionally, investments in infrastructure have created spaces where children with disabilities can learn with dignity and comfort. A total of 30 SEND spaces were established in all regions except Region Eight, with more under construction.

The newly commissioned No. 8 Nursery School is equipped with a wheelchair accessibility ramp

Classrooms across Guyana have been rebuilt or adapted with accessibility in mind, ensuring ramps are installed and adaptive furniture that allows for learners with muscular and skeletal issues to attend classes.

These developments are also supported by larger projects, such as plans for the first dedicated school for the hearing-impaired, along with training and empowerment centres for persons living with disabilities.

Together, these facilities represent not just brick-and-mortar projects but a shift towards educational equity.

Meanwhile, the Special Education Needs Unit at NCERD has expanded its outreach, engaging parents and communities through initiatives like Autism Acceptance campaigns and the intervention of Special Education Needs (SEN) fairs and expositions.

People showed up in their numbers to participate in the Autism Walk

These programmes have raised awareness and helped reduce stigma, ensuring families feel supported and children are encouraged to remain in school.

The impacts of these efforts are already visible. Children who might have slipped through the cracks are now being diagnosed earlier and given the tools needed to succeed.

Parents report greater confidence in the education system, and teachers are better equipped to deliver lessons that meet the needs of every child in their classroom.

These investments also signal a broader cultural shift, one that recognises disability not as a barrier to participation, but as part of the rich diversity of Guyanese society.