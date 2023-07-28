Gov’t exploring option to modernise Charity Market following its destruction

The option of transforming the now partially-destroyed Charity Market located in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) into a more modernised structure is being explored by the government.

Earlier this month, fire erupted at the market square resulting in 29 stalls being severely destroyed while 11 were destroyed by water due to firefighting efforts.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Following a meeting with vendors, General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said the option of modernising the structure was discussed.

“While there is a commitment to rebuild a shed there, I spoke with some of the vendors and I said, we should do something major now. Let’s shift to a market of the future with modern facilities,” he informed media operatives at his press conference on Thursday at Freedom House.

This will complement the new housing scheme that is being developed in the Charity area, Dr Jagdeo explained.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal is tasked with identifying 15 acres of land adjoining the new scheme, for commercial purposes.

“Because ultimately there would be maybe a higher end market and shopping malls and things like those and Charity all the lands are taken. It’s very tight,” the GS added.

The Charity market underwent major rehabilitation in 2022 before it was gutted by fire recently.

