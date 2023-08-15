Gov’t fostering stronger parent-child bonds through community workshops

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in an effort to bolster the well-being of youths while fostering stronger bonds within families, hosted a community engagement in Mariah Elizabeth, Linden.

The event was spearheaded by the Childcare and Protection and Probation Departments. It is part of the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting togetherness and inclusivity for a brighter future.

Residents of Mariah Elizabeth, Linden

The engagement consisted of informative sessions, interactive discussions, and insightful workshops aimed at empowering community members with vital knowledge and resources, to equip parents and caregivers with the tools they need to establish safer, nurturing partnerships with their children.

There were also sessions which included effective communication strategies between parents and children, as well as recognising and addressing potential issues that could hinder healthy parent-child relationships. These discussions provided attendees with actionable insights that are invaluable in fostering a supportive environment for the younger generation to thrive.

Residents of Mariah Elizabeth, Linden

Interactive workshops were a highlight of the engagement, offering participants a hands-on opportunity to refine their parenting skills and gain practical knowledge, from skill-building exercises to role-playing scenarios.

Parents, caregivers, and community members gathered with a shared objective to learn, grow, and contribute to the collective effort of safeguarding the well-being of the youth.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

