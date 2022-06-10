Gov’t fulfills 90 percent manifesto promises in less than two years – VP

– engages Region Three residents

The PPP/C Government has fulfilled 90 percent of its manifesto promises in less than two years in office, and is currently working to ensure the modernisation of the country to the benefit of all Guyanese.

The administration’s vision was reinforced today by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as he addressed hundreds of Region Three residents, during a community engagement.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during the meeting with Region Three residents

The Vice President updated the residents on a number of transformative projects that will foster development in the region and the country as a whole in the various sectors including education, health, infrastructure and agriculture, among others.

Some $7.6 billion was approved in the 2022 National Budget under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for the region. The region will also benefit from investments under the Ministries of Public Works and Agriculture, which will exceed $10 billion.

The Vice President spoke of the job opportunities that will be created as a result of the government’s decision to land the gas pipeline at Wales.

Industrial manufacturing, agro-processing and the opening of shore-base facilities will position the region for major transformation.

“This region is slated for a lot not just the infrastructure and roads, outside of Crane to the bridge bypass, we are now finalising the alignment to take a road to Parika. So we’ve opened a new road to Parika, that may not happen immediately. We just took out this part here from Crane because this will help immediately with traffic flow.”

Further, Dr. Jagdeo said when the road is connected back to the main road, it will cost approximately $300 million, based on feasibility studies.

He noted that, “At Leonora, we’re preparing plots of land to do 1,500 house lots there and another maybe 500 or 600 and those are already in the works.”

The VP also updated the residents on the Housing Construction Assistance Programme, which was launched last week. This initiative will provide assistance to Guyanese with government or private lands to access finance to construct their homes.

VP Jagdeo reiterated the government’s intention to manage the oil funds prudently.

“We then said we will spend some on our children, elderly, single parents, for small business etc, because we want growth, targeted interventions…We said we want to spend some of these resources on health care, because we believe if we have a healthy educated population, they will do well in terms of building capability. So that is why since we got into office, we now plan six new hospitals.”

The Vice President also addressed several concerns raised by the residents.

He was accompanied by several ministers including Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson; and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

