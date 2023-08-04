Gov’t, GMSA to forge deeper collaboration to expand products

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Thursday evening attended the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) mid-year dinner and launch of its 60th anniversary activities.

During his feature address, Minister Indar outlined several developments the government has undertaken to better the lives of citizens and to expand the manufacturing and marketing sectors.

“In the agriculture sector we have built a lot of farms to market roads and a lot of drainage capabilities because without these infrastructures the products cannot move from one place to another to be manufactured,” Minister Indar said.

He noted that the government has even been implementing projects and initiatives in keeping with the growing economy.

Minister Indar delivering his speech at the GMSA mid-year dinner and anniversary

“Small businesses are no longer small, they are growing to medium size businesses and then to large businesses, simply because they are partnering with the right partners and developing their components and we are providing the environment for that,” the minister affirmed.

Meanwhile, President of the GMSA, Ramsay Ali noted that the association will soon be undergoing a feasibility study on glass and is also aiming to develop a facility for their agro-processors.

Moreover, as he expressed hope to further collaborate with the government, Ali charged members of the association to take advantage of the many new opportunities that will soon be available by the government.

GMSA President Ramsay Ali delivering his speech at the dinner



“The government is moving to commercialise these projects and they are going to be opportunities for people in this room who are involved in agriculture,” Ali stated.

In its effort to develop its association and in celebration of its anniversary, the GMSA has planned several activities.

These include the hosting of a manufacturing summit which will bring together marketing organisations from the Caribbean and the launching of a new beverage, in collaboration with Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), among others.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

