Govt hosts Int’l Men’s Day Forum

In observance of International Men’s Day, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with the Gender Affairs Bureau, hosted “EngageMen” an interactive forum for men at the Police Training Hall.

Over 130 men were in attendance and participated in the interactive sessions as presenters spoke on various issues including emotional intelligence, mental health and wellbeing, child support and maintenance, and the laws of Guyana.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud addressing the men’s forum

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud attended the event and addressed the large gathering.

She spoke on the M-Power initiative, a comprehensive programme that is tailored for men. This programme is the equivalent to the popular and widely successful Women Innovative Initiative Network (WIIN) that offers training in various disciplines, to all women.

M-power offers training to all men, sixteen years and above. It is free of cost and meticulously crafted to enhance their skills.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud while addressing the audience

The accredited courses that are offered include social media marketing, graphic designing, child care, AI technology among others.

She encouraged the men to sign up for the courses, to be exemplary role models in society while urging them to join men groups within their communities.

“The programs are there. The opportunities are there. Go online, sign up for the courses and share them with the men and the boys around you” Minister Persaud emphasized.

During her remarks, the minister also highlighted the fact that men outnumber women in Guyana’s workforce yet at tertiary institutions, more women are graduating.

A section of the attendees at the ‘EngageMen’ Forum

As a result, she implored the men to capitalise on the opportunities that are available to qualify themselves in their respective fields of work.

“Everyday men are contributing in science, in business, in law, in so many different ways. They are changing the world through their leadership, through their presence and giving of themselves” the minister affirmed.

International men’s day this year is celebrated under the theme “Positive male role models.”

