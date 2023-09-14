Govt improving aesthetics of CJIA – Min. Edghill

The move to establish colourful designs on the curtain walls at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is part of the government’s plan to modernise and improve the aesthetic of the nation’s premier port of entry.

While the new feature has sparked controversy, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the efforts being made are solely aimed at ensuring that travellers are amazed and would enjoy an environment that would compel them to visit again.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the welcoming ceremony of Fly Allways Air Services and Canada Jetlines

Minister made the clarification on Tuesday on the sidelines of the welcoming ceremony of the Canadian Jetlines and Fly Allways air services at the GJIA.

“Nobody complained when we put in the curtain walls. Who were we blocking out and who are we trying to hide? We are trying to improve the aesthetics and the appearance of the airport,” the minister underscored.

“Who wants to drive, and when they reach the airport all you see is a little shack here and a little shack there? We had several options. If we had asked everybody to move until we get a modernised facility built that they could be accommodated, the same people that are criticising us for the wall would’ve been the same people criticising,” he added.

1 Colour facade at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

The area targeted for renovation fell within the airport’s security zone. Thus, steps were taken to provide a safe and secure environment for airport users. This resulted in the construction of a new facade to improve the appearance of the shops and their surroundings.

In light of this, the CJIA authority engaged users of the facility which consisted primarily of small business owners seeking their support, while rendering support by providing paint and other supplies to assist with a facelift of their environment.

“The partaking of the wall, beautifying and helping wasn’t something that was forced upon the businesses there, they were fully aware, they participated, each one of them was given paint to improve their facility,” the public works minister highlighted.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill highlighted the security challenges faced by the airport including the threat of “swatting,” and reiterated the government’s collaboration with stakeholders to minimise these security risks with little to no disruptions in the lives of citizens.

